CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nicki Minaj Reveals She Had A Baby Boy: “I’m So Grateful & In Love With My Son”

Nicki Minaj pregnant

Source: @nickiminaj / Instagram

Nicki Minaj is returning to music tonight with the release of Sada Baby‘s “Whole Lotta Choppas” remix but in her return to Instagram, she revealed that her new bundle of joy is actually a baby boy.

Nicki revealed the gender of her new baby in an Instagram post shared to her 123 million followers on Thursday (October 15), writing, “I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

The 37-year-old shared images and notes of congrats from a list of friends including Beyoncé, Winnie Harlow, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Riccardo Tisci and more. She gave birth to her child last month in Los Angeles and has yet to reveal his name.

RELATED: Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Could Be Ending Beef With Joint Song

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child

RELATED: Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Asks Judge To Allow Travel In Preparation For Their Child’s Birth

nicki minaj

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED OCTOBER 5)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
48 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Nicki Minaj pregnant
Nicki Minaj Reveals She Had A Baby Boy:…
 49 mins ago
10.15.20
Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Files Lawsuit Against Crip Corporation
 21 hours ago
10.15.20
15 items
Ice Cube Confirms Politicking With Trump Administration, Not…
 21 hours ago
10.15.20
Michael B. Jordan Posted A Thirst Trap Photo…
 1 day ago
10.14.20
Fake “Blacks For Trump” Accounts Using Digital Black…
 1 day ago
10.14.20
George Floyd
George Floyd Left A Message For ‘All Screwed…
 1 day ago
10.14.20
Cardi B Comedically Claps Back At Troll For…
 1 day ago
10.14.20
Tamar Braxton Defends Ex David Adefeso; He Responds…
 1 day ago
10.14.20
Eddie Murphy at Golden Globes
Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’ To Hit Streaming…
 2 days ago
10.13.20
16 items
Cardi B’s Leaks Own Ample Areola Nude On…
 2 days ago
10.13.20
Ultimate Rap League Vets Charlie Clips & DNA…
 2 days ago
10.13.20
eBay Finally Begins Authentication System For Sneakers Sold…
 2 days ago
10.13.20
Donald Trump Says Claims That He’s “Immune” To…
 2 days ago
10.13.20
Visible Presents "Red Rocks Unpaused" 3-Day Music Festival at Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Day 2
Megan Thee Stallion Pens Powerful Essay On Why…
 2 days ago
10.13.20
Snoop Dogg Celebrates Los Angeles Lakers Title With…
 2 days ago
10.13.20
Killer Mike’s Black-Owned Bank Garners More Than 10,000…
 3 days ago
10.13.20
Photos
Close