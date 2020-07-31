CLOSE
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Asks Judge To Allow Travel In Preparation For Their Child’s Birth

Nicki Minaj’s husband doesn’t want his upcoming federal sex offender case to interfere with his work as his pregnant wife’s manager.

Kenneth Petty has asked a judge to ease his bail restrictions and allow him to travel with his pop star spouse as she continues to work up as they prepare to welcome their first child. He said his role as a manager sometimes takes him on short trips and outside his court-ordered curfew, and he’s concerned that if Minaj goes it alone, he’ll miss her giving birth, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. 

It was unclear Wednesday what, if any, managerial experience Petty had prior to working for Minaj.

Under Petty’s bail terms, the New York native is required to remain in Southern California as he awaits trial on one count of failure to register as a sex offender. But the father to be’s motion states that he’s consulted with federal government prosecutors, and they don’t have a problem with letting him accompany his wife on trips.

A judge has yet to rule on Petty’s motion.

In February 2020, a Grand Jury indicted Petty on a felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender. The feds said Petty had been living in L.A. with Minaj for about six months without registering his status, which is a requirement under the terms of his attempted rape conviction from the 1990s. Petty has pleaded not guilty and is out on a $100,000 bond. If he’s convicted, he faces up to a decade behind bars.

Petty’s trial is scheduled to begin in September 2020.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Asks Judge To Allow Travel In Preparation For Their Child’s Birth  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

