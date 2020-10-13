CLOSE
Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Could Be Ending Beef With Joint Song

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have a known beef after the two went blow for blow during a physical altercation that ended with shoe-throwing at New York Fashion Week. Honey it looks like everything may be squashed or at least for the moment of coming to get to deliver new music. There is no concrete proof that the two are working together on new music but there is  an alleged snippet out here for a song titled “Lavish” and  Cardi  has been  teasing a major collaboration that she said would make a lot of people mad … So maybe its that Nicki X Cardi collab that would def break the internet!

