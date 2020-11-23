CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nicki Minaj Getting 6-Part Docuseries About Her Life On HBO Max

A behind the scenes look at the YMCMB Barbie's rise to the top.

Nicki Minaj

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

No matter what you think of her, Nicki Minaj has had a remarkable career. The Queens rapper’s life is the subject of a six-part documentary series that has been picked up by HBO Max.

Nicki broke the news via her own Instagram, of course, on Friday (Nov. 20).

“It’s going to give you guys a raw unfiltered look at my personal life and my professional journey, and I can’t wait to share it with you,” said Nicki.

The still untitled series consists of six half-hour episodes that will reportedly explore her “brilliantly creative mind,” per HBO Max, and lay our her rise in the music industry. Nicki herself will be guiding viewers from her come up as a rapper all the way up to recently becoming a mother.

“Nicki Minaj is a multi-faceted artist, businesswoman, and innovator as well as force to be reckoned with,” said Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s head of original content, via a statement. “It’s a privilege to bring this project to HBO Max and provide our viewers with unprecedented access to her life,”

Worthing noting is the series is directed by multi Emmy nominee Michael John Warren, who directed Jay-Z’s Fade to Black, and is executive produced are Nicki Minaj, John Warren and Aaron L. Gilbert, Brenda Gilbert and Cassandra Butcher for BRON Life, Irving Azoff, Tommy Bruce, in association with Creative Wealth Media.

For now there is no release date beyond “coming soon,” but you may want to get your HBO Max subscriptions in order.

 

Nicki Minaj Getting 6-Part Docuseries About Her Life On HBO Max  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

nicki minaj

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
SMH: Kyle Rittenhouse Bailed Out After $2 Million…
 5 hours ago
11.23.20
14 items
Bundle Burglar? Mulatto Called Out For Allegedly Stealing…
 7 hours ago
11.23.20
Kim Kardashian Praises Kanye West’s Dirty Mack Lyrics…
 7 hours ago
11.23.20
Megan Thee Stallion Brings Out All The “Body”…
 8 hours ago
11.23.20
Nicki Minaj Getting 6-Part Docuseries About Her Life…
 8 hours ago
11.23.20
Dwayne Wade Appreciated Mike Tyson Checking Boosie Over…
 1 day ago
11.23.20
ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Inside
Jeremih Transferred From ICU As COVID-19 Battle Improves
 2 days ago
11.21.20
Missy Elliott Drops Serious Cash On A Dream…
 2 days ago
11.21.20
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
Did Summer Walker Confirm She’s Pregnant? [PHOTO]
 3 days ago
11.20.20
12 items
Quavo Swears He Didn’t Cheat On Saweetie With…
 3 days ago
11.20.20
10 items
Good News: The Hotties React To Megan Thee…
 3 days ago
11.20.20
Georgia Confirms Joe Biden Won The State’s Electoral…
 3 days ago
11.20.20
Megan Thee Stallion’s Fashion Nova Line Makes Bank…
 3 days ago
11.20.20
10 items
Jeezy & Gucci Mane Dead Beef Following Very…
 3 days ago
11.20.20
Meek Mill Drops ‘Quarantine Pack’ EP & Visuals…
 3 days ago
11.20.20
Boosie Is Not Getting Foot Amputated, Out Of…
 3 days ago
11.20.20
Photos
Close