Houston Gas Station Incident Involving Child Under Investigation

Source: General / Radio One

A disturbing incident at a Houston gas station has sparked a police investigation after a child was reportedly denied access to a restroom and later became the center of a viral video circulating across social media.

According to reports, the incident happened at a gas station in southeast Houston when a middle school-aged child stopped in and asked to use the restroom after school. The family says the child was told the restroom was out of service, leaving him no option but to step outside the building.

What happened next quickly escalated beyond a simple inconvenience.

A video of the incident began circulating online, spreading rapidly among students and community members. The family says the footage led to embarrassment, bullying, and emotional distress for the child after it was shared and replayed without context or consent.

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Authorities have confirmed that the situation is now under review as investigators look into how the video was distributed and whether any laws were violated involving the minor.

Community members have also reacted strongly, calling for accountability and more compassion in how situations involving children are handled in public spaces.

As of now, no charges have been filed, and officials have not released further details due to the age of the child involved.

The investigation remains ongoing