21-Year-Old Man Arrested, Charged In Connection With Mo3 Murder

Dallas police believe they’ve solved the November 11 murder of rapper Mo3.

21-year-old Kewon Dontrell White was arrested Wednesday (December 9) and charged with first-degree murder. HIs bond will be set by the magistrate according to WFAA.

Police say around noon on November 11, Mo3 (real name Melvin Noble) was driving on Interstate 35E near Claredon Drive when he was chased down, shot and killed by a suspect who fled in a black Chevy Camero.

Images of the suspect were then circulated, showing a man with a ski mask on his face, a torn long-sleeve black shirt and grey pants. Witnesses identified White as the shooer and police drew up an arrest warrant on Tuesday (December 8). He was taken into custody around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old Mo3 became a rising talent in Dallas through the release of mixtapes such as Shottaz Reloaded and his Badazz Mo3 joint project with Boosie Badazz. One of his breakthrough singles, “Everybody” from Shottaz 3.0 aligned him with Empire Records.

Days after Mo3’s death, the city came together for a balloon release and vigil. A day later, Boosie himself was shot in the leg during a shootout at Big T’s Bazaar. Rumors circulated around Boosie’s condition, believing the Baton Rouge rapper would lose his leg to amputation given his history with diabeties. However, Boosie was released from the hospital in good spirits and he shared graphic photos of his injuries on social media.

