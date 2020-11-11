Dallas’ Rapper Mo3 Shot & Killed In Dallas

Dallas rapper Mo3 was gunned down on I-35 in North Dallas on Wednesday (November 11). The Mo3 Badazz artist was transported to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to Dallas police, Mo3 and another individual were traveling on I-35 near Claredon Drive when the individual got out of his car and approached Mo3’s vehicle, opening fire. Mo3 got out of his car and began running down the interstate before the gunman shot him, hitting him in the back of the head. His death was confirmed by his management as well as additional outlets such as TMZ.

The gunman also shot an innocent bystander who was sitting in his vehicle. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police responded to the scene as numerous cars attempted to exit the freeway due to the shooting.

In 2019, Mo3 teamed up with Boosie for “Errbody (Remix)” and later followed up with the full-length project, Mo3 Badazz. The 28-year-old was a constant fixture next to Boosie in recent months, even appearing next to him in a Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson episode that went viral.

Our condolences to Mo3’s family and friends on this loss.

