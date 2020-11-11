CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Dallas’ Rapper Mo3 Shot & Killed In Dallas

EMPIRE Pre-Grammy Party 2020

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Dallas rapper Mo3 was gunned down on I-35 in North Dallas on Wednesday (November 11). The Mo3 Badazz artist was transported to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to Dallas police, Mo3 and another individual were traveling on I-35 near Claredon Drive when the individual got out of his car and approached Mo3’s vehicle, opening fire. Mo3 got out of his car and began running down the interstate before the gunman shot him, hitting him in the back of the head. His death was confirmed by his management as well as additional outlets such as TMZ.

The gunman also shot an innocent bystander who was sitting in his vehicle. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police responded to the scene as numerous cars attempted to exit the freeway due to the shooting.

RELATED: Boosie &amp; Mo3 Break Down The Kappa Shimmy, Celebrity Step Team, ‘Mo3 Badazz’ &amp; More! [EXCLUSIVE]

In 2019, Mo3 teamed up with Boosie for “Errbody (Remix)” and later followed up with the full-length project, Mo3 Badazz. The 28-year-old was a constant fixture next to Boosie in recent months, even appearing next to him in a Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson episode that went viral.

Our condolences to Mo3’s family and friends on this loss.

RELATED: New Music – Mo3 ft Blac Youngsta “I Know”

 

Dallas’ Rapper Mo3 Shot & Killed In Dallas  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

mo3

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Cardi B & Reebok Drop Her First Footwear…
 4 hours ago
11.11.20
25th Anniversary Air Jordan 11’s Rumored To Shock…
 7 hours ago
11.11.20
Lil Loaded
Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Arrested On Murder Charges…
 8 hours ago
11.11.20
Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival To Return In 2021
 9 hours ago
11.11.20
Georgia Woman Accused Of Impersonating As FBI Agent…
 9 hours ago
11.11.20
Kanye West Sued For $1 Million Over Unpaid…
 1 day ago
11.10.20
Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Limited Action Figure Is Reselling…
 1 day ago
11.10.20
Stacey Abrams Throws A Well-Timed Jab At Outgoing…
 1 day ago
11.10.20
Big Pokey Donnie Houston Podcast
Big Pokey Reflects On Playing Football With George…
 1 day ago
11.10.20
Beyonce’ Teams Up With Peloton and HBCUs For…
 1 day ago
11.10.20
10 items
Pastor John Gray Apologizes AGAIN To His Wife…
 1 day ago
11.10.20
Nicki Minaj Shares Why She Declined To Get…
 1 day ago
11.10.20
10 items
Keke Palmer Got Dragged For Tweet Appearing To…
 1 day ago
11.10.20
Cardi B Unboxes Her Reebok Mailer And It’s…
 2 days ago
11.09.20
Blue Ivy Carter Is The Narrator For Matthew…
 2 days ago
11.09.20
YG and Nipsey Hussle’s “FDT” Jumps To No.…
 2 days ago
11.09.20
Photos
Close