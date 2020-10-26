Mike Tyson Hits Boosie Badazz With A Gut Punch When He Confronts Him About Transphobic Comments

Bossie Badazz’s transphobic and homophobic past came back to haunt him.

Over the years, Boosie Badazz made it quite clear he has a problem with the LGBTQ community. The “Wipe Me Down” rapper was taken to task on social media for his problematic transphobic and homophobic comments. He was excoriated when he fixed his lips to talk about Dwyane Wade’s transgender child, Zaya Wade.

On a recent episode of Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson, Boosie got a gut punch from the “baddest man on the planet” when Tyson put him on the hot seat for blatant homophobia and transphobia. 10 minutes into the podcast, Tyson calmly pressed Boosie into the corner when he asked why he was so pressed about other people living their truth.

Tyson asked, “Why do you say things about people who might be a homosexual? Why do you say that about them?” He further pushed, “Do you feel there’s a possibility that you’re a homosexual, and by disrespecting them, it furthers yourself from being a homosexual? I’m thinking you may like homosexuals.”

Boosie, of course, responded that he is “as straight as an arrow.” Tyson further clarified his question explaining that he was trying to insinuate that the rapper was gay. He just wanted to know why Boosie is so bothered by gay people.

Tyson asked, “If you’re straight, then why do you offend people?”

Boosie looked nervous as hell, tried to explain that he was “offended” by Wade’s child transitioning because she was a child. He felt that gave him the right to open up his mouth about the situation.

“I really commented on the Dwyane Wade situation because I got offended because it’s a child. That’s really why I got offended.”

Boosie finally admitted that he needed “shut the f*ck up” and stop minding other’s people’s business and closed things out by asking, “Who the f*ck am I to say anything?”

Y’all look how Mike Tyson got Boosie in the hot seat 😳🤐 pic.twitter.com/KNRmVGfXgP — 黒い神 🖤 (@GodBodyZen) October 24, 2020

Exactly.

It was quite hilarious to see Boosie twist himself into a pretzel trying to explain himself. Shoutout to Mike Tyson for putting the rapper in the hot seat. Peep the entire interview below.

