CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Report: Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After Being Shot In The Leg In Dallas

Behind The Scenes Video Shoot For "Shottas" With Xay Capisce And Lil Boosie

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Boosie Badazz is being treated at a Dallas area hospital after he was shot in the leg on Saturday (November 14) in Dallas.

Boosie, who was in town as part of a candlelight vigil for rapper MO3, celebrated his 38th birthday on Saturday. According to multiple accounts, a shooting took place at popular Dallas haunt Big T’s between two other individuals where Boosie was simply caught in the crossfire. Boosie’s current condition is unknown as of press time.

The shooting is believed to be unrelated to a string of violence that has occurred in Dallas in the past week. On Thursday, popular Dallas rapper and dentist Dr. Rose was shot multiple times in his vehicle. He shared an update on Instagram, telling fans he’d be recovering.

MO3, who was signed to Boosie’s label, was shot and killed Wednesday (November 11) on I-35 near Clarendon Drive. The two had collaborated on Badazz MO3, a collaborative album released this past February and were spotted together frequently, including a recent appearance on Mike Tyson‘s Hotboxin With Mike Tyson podcast.

“I brought my bday n with tears n my eyes #LL3,” Boosie shared on Facebook. I then lost 2mqny people to ever be happy #f*ck2020.”

RELATED: Boosie Badazz, Desi Banks &amp; More React To The Death Of MO3

Boosie Badazz

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Behind The Scenes Video Shoot For "Shottas" With Xay Capisce And Lil Boosie
Report: Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After Being Shot In…
 2 hours ago
11.14.20
4 items
Jeremih Reportedly In ICU For COVID-19, Rappers Offer…
 5 hours ago
11.14.20
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
Earl Thomas’ Wife Files For Divorce Months After…
 5 hours ago
11.14.20
15 items
2 Chainz Drops Long-Awaited ‘So Help Me God’…
 1 day ago
11.13.20
Quando Rondo Says King Von Shooting Was “Self-Defense”
 1 day ago
11.13.20
Pharrell Williams Is Launching A Skin Care Line…
 1 day ago
11.13.20
Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast
The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast Reunites For…
 1 day ago
11.13.20
Ticketmaster’s Plan To Check Covid-19 Status For Concerts…
 2 days ago
11.12.20
Omarion’s 5 Keys To A Youthful, Healthy &…
 2 days ago
11.13.20
Megan Thee Stallion x Fenty
Megan Thee Stallion Announces Debut Album ‘Good News’…
 2 days ago
11.12.20
Nick Cannon Is Reportedly In Talks With MTV…
 2 days ago
11.12.20
Jay-Z “Fan” Bypassed Airport Security To Hop On…
 2 days ago
11.12.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 2 days ago
11.12.20
Danai Gurira Will Play Presidential Candidate Shirley Chisholm…
 2 days ago
11.12.20
Usher Shares First Photo Of His Newborn Daughter,…
 2 days ago
11.12.20
Cardi B Quickly Apologizes After She Was Accused…
 2 days ago
11.12.20
Photos
Close