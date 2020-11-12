Boosie Badazz, Desi Banks & More React To The Death Of MO3

Dallas hip-hop is reeling this morning after MO3 was gunned down on I-35 Wednesday (November 11). The 28-year-old father of 3 was traveling northbound on the freeway when he was approached by an unknown suspect driving a dark-colored vehicle. The victim stopped his car, exited his vehicle, and approached MO3’s car. MO3 took off out of his car, running down the freeway and the suspect opened fire, firing multiple rounds and hitting MO3 in the back of the head.

An innocent bystander was also shot in the incident and suffered non-threatening injuries.

Numerous entities from Dallas and the outside world began sharing condolences to MO3 and among them were Boosie Badazz. The two had become close over recent years, including releasing Badazz MO3 on Boosie’s BadAzz Music Syndicate label. Initially, Boosie reacted to the news as one could – in anger.

“Stop calling me n texting me,” Boosie wrote on Twitter. “F*CK YOU H*ES ,N*GGASn FAKE ASS FAMILY ALL YALL CAN S*CK MY D*CK/ ALL YALL GOT A MOTIVE F*CKING WOTH ME ANYWAY. Suckad*ck.“

Later, he came back with a calmer tone and mood.

“IM LOST FOR WORDS,” Boosie wrote. “#tip MY BOY “MO3 SEE U WHEN I GET THERE.”

MO3 first rose to prominence in Dallas in 2014 with his Shottaz tape, eventually adding two more sequels to the project. As time progressed, fans began painting MO3 not in line with Dallas legends such as Tum Tum, Big Tuck and Mr. Lucci, but rather his Louisiana counterpart in Boosie.

“Once you see it in the comments, at the shows, and mentioned to people at shows,” he told journalist Taylor Crumpton in March. “When I’m being interviewed on the radio, they’ll let me know, “Bro, you’re like the Boosie of this generation”. Matter of fact, him and I released BadAzz Mo3 on Valentines Day. When Boosie is on the radio, they asked him “How did you and Mo3 link?” He explained Mo3 got the streets.”

From Shottaz Reloaded in 2016 to his Osama tape in 2019, MO3 began elevating beyond Dallas and more into a national focus. He signed a deal with Empire Records and the label’s founder, Ghazi, fondly remembered him on social media.

“#RIPMO3 I LOVE YOU BRO,” he wrote on Twiter. “IMA MAKE SURE YOUR KIDS STR8.”

About fame, MO3 realized that putting on for Dallas got new eyes and new energy on him.

“I’ve been reached out by a lot of people, so I’m living in the moment,” he said. “But, I’m here on a whole other game plan. Right now, rap is gimmick music that sounds good for the moment. I’m trying to be like Pac. You can play “Dear Momma” today and feel it, even though he’s dead and gone. My game plan is to stay in my lane, keep it silent, and preach my message through music. I’m going to keep doing it because it’s going to open up more doors. Right now, it’s been good to me. I attended the Grammys experience in Los Angeles, and there were rap Gods in there. I didn’t even know people in the industry knew who I was until they were in my face.”

