Boosie Badazz Reveals His Gruesome Gunshot Leg Injuries

He is still booked and busy though.

Behind The Scenes Video Shoot For "Shottas" With Xay Capisce And Lil Boosie

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

If you thought Boosie would bounce right back from his recent wounds think again. The gangster rapper made it clear that his road to recovery will be a long one.

As spotted on TMZ The Badazz is down bad when it comes to his leg. Earlier today he shared some visuals of his wounds. The Instagram Live footage was not easy on the eyes as it shows the limb was severely injured with some visible staple lines that run throughout his left knee that look almost 12 inches long. Additionally you can see multiple scars that are still healing on other parts of the leg along with swelling, discoloration and more. BooPac also shared that the rehabilitation has taken him through multiple surgeries.

Nevertheless the “Wipe Me Down” rapper is still getting to the bag. Last week he still made good on some contractual obligations via two appearances. On Thanksgiving he appeared in South Carolina and two days later he pulled up in Alabama to celebrate his birthday. On Saturday, November 14 the Baton Rouge native was shot in Houston. The assault occurred just days after his friend and fellow rapper Mo3 was gunned down in his home town.

You can view the footage below; please be advised the video is graphic.

Boosie Badazz Reveals His Gruesome Gunshot Leg Injuries  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Boosie

