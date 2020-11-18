Who Is The Sexiest Man In Houston?

After Michael B. Jordan was crowned Sexiest Man Alive for 2020 by PEOPLE, we had to make it known for everyone — who was the sexiest man in Houston? The answers from our listeners may surprise you.

Also, The Rock is also a Black man who was named sexiest man alive and MBJ’s win makes it five times in the 35-year history of the award that a Black man has won. Most of our callers said Slim Thug was the sexiest man in Houston but do you believe it? Listen below!

