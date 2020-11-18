CLOSE
Good Morning H-Town
Who Is The Sexiest Man In Houston?

Sexiest Man In Houston

After Michael B. Jordan was crowned Sexiest Man Alive for 2020 by PEOPLE, we had to make it known for everyone — who was the sexiest man in Houston? The answers from our listeners may surprise you.

Also, The Rock is also a Black man who was named sexiest man alive and MBJ’s win makes it five times in the 35-year history of the award that a Black man has won. Most of our callers said Slim Thug was the sexiest man in Houston but do you believe it? Listen below!

