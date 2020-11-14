Slim Thug Teams With Checkers To Feed Over 200 People In Old Neighborhood

Slim Thug used his Thug Thursdays for a different kind of give back earlier this week.

The Northside mogul teamed up with Checkers Restaurants to feed over 200 residents from Slim’s former neighborhood, the Garden City Apartment Complex. Attendees received free cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, fries and a plethora of coupons for free meals in the future.

The move is the latest in activations Slim Thug and Checkers have to provide to citizens in Houston.

“It means a lot to me to be able to return to my former neighborhood and give back. Checkers has provided me with an opportunity to continue to serve my community. It felt really good seeing the many smiles on the residents’ faces,” Slim said.

The boss moves for Slim giving back have been well-documented. In 2018, he teamed with Radio One Houston to help donate a house to a family whose lives were devastated by Hurricane Harvey. Earlier this year, he helped out essential workers at METRO by donating over 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to METRO Employees.

