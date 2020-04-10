Slim Thug To Donate 1,000 Bottles Of Hand Sanitizer To METRO Employees

Slim Thug may still be in quarantine as he tested positive for coronavirus but the Big Boss of the Nawf still found a way to help out others in need.

Want to stay up to date with the latest information as it happens? Download our App in the App Store or the Google Play store to listen live on-air, subscribe to our newsletter, text BOX to 24042 to join our text club as well as follow us on social media: @979TheBox and TheBoxHouston on Facebook.

Slim teamed up with Smoke Shield to donate 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to METRO Police Department and METRO bus drivers are they continue to service the city in the midst of the pandemic.

“I want our police officers and bus drivers to know that we appreciate their service during this tough time. They have always been a huge part of keeping Houston going,” he said in a recent video.

Smoke Shield is teaming up with Slim and Baby Bash to donate an additional 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer by April 15 and plan to help provide health care workers with hand sanitizer throughout the month.

Last month, Slim became one of the more prominent Houstonians and one of the first individuals in hip-hop to have tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, artists such as Scarface, Fred The Godson and others have revealed positive tests and recent stays in the hospital.

“As careful as I’ve been … my test came back positive,” Slim said. “Y’all gotta take this stuff seriously. Sit home, self-quarantine, do not come outside for however long they’re saying. If you have symptoms, you need to go get checked out.”

As of Friday morning, over 4,500 people in the greater Houston area had tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

RELATED: Slim Thug Drops His ‘Thug Life’ Album [LISTEN]

RELATED: Slim Thug Checks In Dealing With Coronavirus: “I Feel Good” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Also On 97.9 The Box: