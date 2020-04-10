CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Slim Thug To Donate 1,000 Bottles Of Hand Sanitizer To METRO Employees

2018 Astroworld Festival

Source: Gary Miller / Getty

Slim Thug may still be in quarantine as he tested positive for coronavirus but the Big Boss of the Nawf still found a way to help out others in need.

Want to stay up to date with the latest information as it happens? Download our App in the App Store or the Google Play store to listen live on-air, subscribe to our newsletter, text BOX to 24042 to join our text club as well as follow us on social media: @979TheBox and TheBoxHouston on Facebook.

Slim teamed up with Smoke Shield to donate 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to METRO Police Department and METRO bus drivers are they continue to service the city in the midst of the pandemic.

“I want our police officers and bus drivers to know that we appreciate their service during this tough time. They have always been a huge part of keeping Houston going,” he said in a recent video.

Smoke Shield is teaming up with Slim and Baby Bash to donate an additional 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer by April 15 and plan to help provide health care workers with hand sanitizer throughout the month.

Last month, Slim became one of the more prominent Houstonians and one of the first individuals in hip-hop to have tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, artists such as ScarfaceFred The Godson and others have revealed positive tests and recent stays in the hospital.

“As careful as I’ve been … my test came back positive,” Slim said. “Y’all gotta take this stuff seriously. Sit home, self-quarantine, do not come outside for however long they’re saying. If you have symptoms, you need to go get checked out.”

As of Friday morning, over 4,500 people in the greater Houston area had tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

RELATED: Slim Thug Drops His ‘Thug Life’ Album [LISTEN]

RELATED: Slim Thug Checks In Dealing With Coronavirus: “I Feel Good” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

metro , Slim Thug

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Queen Naija Searching For Her Son After Ex…
 5 hours ago
04.10.20
Rihanna’s Dad Feared He Would Die After Being…
 13 hours ago
04.09.20
15 items
Twitter Thinks Drake’s Multi-Million Dollar Mansion Is Way…
 20 hours ago
04.09.20
Dr. Dre’s The Chronic Coming To Streaming Services…
 21 hours ago
04.09.20
Tyra Banks Joins Will Smith’s Snapchat Series And…
 21 hours ago
04.09.20
10 items
Then & Now: Usher’s Transformation Over The Years…
 23 hours ago
04.09.20
Twitter Suspends Diamond & Silk’s Account For Coronavirus…
 23 hours ago
04.09.20
8 items
Salt & Pepper Beards & Ragged Hairlines: How…
 23 hours ago
04.09.20
DJ Premier & The RZA To Face Off…
 1 day ago
04.09.20
BET Announces COVID-19 Relief Effort Hosted By Terrence…
 1 day ago
04.09.20
NFL RB Chris Johnson Accused Of 2016 Murder-For-Hire…
 1 day ago
04.09.20
10 items
Husband of Grandmother Who Mistakenly Invited Teen To…
 1 day ago
04.09.20
Tyler Perry Surprises Seniors By Paying For Groceries…
 1 day ago
04.09.20
The Weeknd Says Usher Stole His Musical Style,…
 1 day ago
04.09.20
Power Winter Block Party
Megan Thee Stallion Donates Money, Supplies To Nursing…
 2 days ago
04.08.20
Cardi B & Fashion Nova Team Up To…
 2 days ago
04.09.20
Photos
Close