Slim Thug Drops His ‘Thug Life’ Album [LISTEN]

The Big Game Weekend Miami

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

All news isn’t bad news for the Big Boss of the Nawf. Despite recent health issues, Slim Thug is still in good spirits and giving the fans what they want – a brand new album full of life lessons and hustle etiquette to follow in order to succeed. Call Thug Life another seminar in the life of the original Boss Hogg Outlaw with guest appearances from Z-RoYung Al, ScarfaceLe$, the late M.U.G. and more.

Stream the 10-track Thug Life album from Slim below.

RELATED: Slim Thug Checks In Dealing With Coronavirus: “I Feel Good” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Yella Fella &amp; Slim Thug Drop “We Pull Out In Houston” Video [WATCH]

RELATED: Slim Thug Drops “KOTH Challenge” feat. Doughbeezy, FMG Lace, Marqus Clae, DeLorean, Big Tony, KAB Tha Don, Cal Wayne, Yella Fella &amp; Doughbeezy [NEW MUSIC]

Slim Thug , Thug Life

