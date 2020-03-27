Slim Thug Drops His ‘Thug Life’ Album [LISTEN]

All news isn’t bad news for the Big Boss of the Nawf. Despite recent health issues, Slim Thug is still in good spirits and giving the fans what they want – a brand new album full of life lessons and hustle etiquette to follow in order to succeed. Call Thug Life another seminar in the life of the original Boss Hogg Outlaw with guest appearances from Z-Ro, Yung Al, Scarface, Le$, the late M.U.G. and more.

Stream the 10-track Thug Life album from Slim below.

RELATED: Slim Thug Checks In Dealing With Coronavirus: “I Feel Good” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

