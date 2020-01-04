Yella Fella & Slim Thug Drop “We Pull Out In Houston” Video [WATCH]

Yella Fella knew he had one when he and Slim Thug linked up for “We Pull Out In Houston.” The Montell Jordan style vocal flip is reminiscent to a nearly bygone day where Houston found a fun period remixing any and everything vocally. If Big Moe and the Screwed Up Click started it, Z-Ro perfected it then Yella Fella is the next to assume the mantle.

The Michael Artis directed video is slab heavy through and through, including our favorite slab from Kandy Red Bread. It even includes footage of that infamous slab ride arrest on I-45 near the BE SOMEONE sign. Watch the full video below.

