CLOSE
BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
BMW HOU
HomeBMW HOU

Houston Slab King Kandy Red Bread Breaks Down His Famous Slab, Meeting Marilyn Manson & More!

Kandy Red Bread

Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Digital

Kandy Red Bread might have the most famous slab out right now. With his candy red Lincoln prominently featured all over the place, Kandy Red sits down with the Madd Hatta Morning Show inside the Houston BMW Studios to break down his “Kandy” slab (0:14), when he had to get a slab (0:50), why police don’t mess with swangas (1:40), how long it took to build his slab (2:05), if women can ride slabs (2:50), getting locked up for blocking traffic (3:47), his must-have slab songs (4:53), how to make a slab (6:10), meeting Marilyn Manson at Astroworld Fest (7:04) and more!

RELATED: Serial Thriller: Astroworld Festival 2019 Gallery

Subscribe to the Box on YouTube so you don’t miss any of our exclusive content or interviews!

RELATED: 10 Slab Riders Arrested For Doing The ‘Be Someone Challenge’ And Holding Up I-45

RELATED: Nike And Foot Locker Put Slabs In The Galleria For Discover Your Air Installation [PHOTOS]

kandy red bread , Marilyn Manson , slabs

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Teyana Taylor Becomes A Brand Ambassador For Pretty…
 7 hours ago
12.17.19
15 items
#LHHNY: Old Beefs Are Still Sizziling & Closed…
 14 hours ago
12.17.19
Viola Davis, Tiffany Haddish, Jay Pharoah & More…
 20 hours ago
12.16.19
Cardi B Gives Offset $500K For His Birthday,…
 22 hours ago
12.16.19
Legends Of The Hidden Temple Is Coming Back…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
Wu-Tang Clan Collaborator & Spiritual Guide Freedom “Popa…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
Did Nipsey Hussle’s Bodyguard Beat Up Wack 100?
 1 day ago
12.16.19
Chance The Rapper Shuts Down The Big Tour…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
Tekashi 6ix9ine To Be Sentenced This Week, Could…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
Sean “Diddy” Combs Gives Kim Porter A Loving…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
Kanye West & Joel Osteen Taking Sunday Service…
 2 days ago
12.15.19
Evelyn Lozada Announces YouTube Series, ‘LIVING LOZADA UNCUT’
 3 days ago
12.15.19
Salute The Fly Jock: Tom Joyner Talks 25…
 4 days ago
12.13.19
Believe It Or Not: Cam’Ron Doesn’t Really Believe…
 4 days ago
12.13.19
Houston Rockets Invite Lizzo To Dance With Power…
 4 days ago
12.13.19
Why Friday The 13th Is Actually Awesome
 4 days ago
12.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close