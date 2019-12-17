Houston Slab King Kandy Red Bread Breaks Down His Famous Slab, Meeting Marilyn Manson & More!

Kandy Red Bread might have the most famous slab out right now. With his candy red Lincoln prominently featured all over the place, Kandy Red sits down with the Madd Hatta Morning Show inside the Houston BMW Studios to break down his “Kandy” slab (0:14), when he had to get a slab (0:50), why police don’t mess with swangas (1:40), how long it took to build his slab (2:05), if women can ride slabs (2:50), getting locked up for blocking traffic (3:47), his must-have slab songs (4:53), how to make a slab (6:10), meeting Marilyn Manson at Astroworld Fest (7:04) and more!

RELATED: Serial Thriller: Astroworld Festival 2019 Gallery

Subscribe to the Box on YouTube so you don’t miss any of our exclusive content or interviews!

RELATED: 10 Slab Riders Arrested For Doing The ‘Be Someone Challenge’ And Holding Up I-45

RELATED: Nike And Foot Locker Put Slabs In The Galleria For Discover Your Air Installation [PHOTOS]

Also On 97.9 The Box: