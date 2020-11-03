CLOSE
My Vote My Vision
HomeMy Vote My VisionElection Guide

Election Day 2020 In Texas: What You Need To Know

US elections 2020

Source: Natalya Slavina-Shkretova / Getty

Well, we’re finally here. After all the debates, the text messages, the celebrity endorsements both strange and on brand … Election 2020 is upon us — well, the last day of Election 2020 and the major races in Texas, as well as the presidency, are all on the line. The ballot includes Senate races between M.J. Hegar and John Cornyn, Troy Nehls and Sri Preston Kulkarni. Lizzie Fletcher is running for re-election against Wesley Hunt. The Texas House is in the balance and more.

Here you can see a sample ballot, as well as find out how long your wait may be at your local polling location.

SAMPLE BALLOT

Courtesy of the Secretary of State, you can see who’s on the ballot by county.

RELATED: What You Need to Know to Vote

RELATED: Down-Ballot Races Matter: Other Elections Of National Importance We Can’t Ignore

RELATED: Damn I’m Stressed: How To Deal With Election Anxiety

POLLING LOCATIONS:

View the interactive map for Harris County

See more polling locations below:

KEY RACES

U.S.-PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION-TRUMP-BIDEN-DEBATE

Source: Xinhua News Agency / Getty

JOE BIDEN v. DONALD TRUMP

Trump is the incumbent Republican President and faces the possibility of being the first President since George H.W. Bush to lose re-election. He’s facing off against Joe Biden, former Vice President of Barack Obama and Democratic nominee. If either wins, they will become the oldest president elected to office and if Biden wins, Kamala Harris would be the first African-American woman to become Vice President.

U.S SENATE

M.J. HEGAR v. JOHN CORNYN

Cornyn is the Republican incumbent, having represented Texas since 2002. Hegar has never held public office but has gained widespread support due to Cornyn’s association with Trump. She defeated Royce West in the runoff earlier this summer.

U.S. HOUSE

TROY NEHLS v. SRI PRESTON KULKARNI

Nehls, the former Fort Bend County Sheriff is the Republican nominee, facing off against Democrat Sri Preston Kulkarni for the seat that was vacated by Pete Olson. The district includes a wide majority of Fort Bend County as well as parts of Harris and Brazoria County.

LIZZIE FLETCHER v. WESLEY HUNT

Fletcher, the Democratic incumbent, faces off against Republican challenger Wesley Hunt, who is a supporter of Donald Trump.

SIMO LADJEVARDIAN v. DAN CRENSHAW

Democratic challenger Sima Ladjevardian takes on Republican incumbent Dan Crenshaw in the U.S. House District 2 race.

Election 2020

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED OCTOBER 5)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
48 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Lil Wayne Dumped By Girlfriend Denise Bidot Allegedly…
 4 hours ago
11.03.20
Lizzo Encourages Folks To Vote In A Very…
 4 hours ago
11.03.20
Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Confirm They Are…
 5 hours ago
11.03.20
Kanye West Is Voting For The First Time…
 6 hours ago
11.03.20
50 Cent Imagines Mock Meat Political Beef Between…
 7 hours ago
11.03.20
2 Chainz Campaigns For Joe Biden & Kamala…
 7 hours ago
11.03.20
15 items
Pimped: Donald Trump Referred To Lil Pump As…
 10 hours ago
11.03.20
Beyoncé Endorses Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Rocking…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
Taraji P. Henson To Host The 2020 American…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
Saweetie Clarifies Her Infamous Birkin Decree, Claims It…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
President Trump Praises Supporters Who Boxed In Biden…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
Joe Biden Uses Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” In New…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
10 items
Trump Says He’ll Fire Dr. Anthony Fauci After…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
Silento Claims Police Racially Profiled Him, Says Donald…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
5 items
Cardi B Calls Off Divorce From Offset, Legally
 1 day ago
11.02.20
50 Cent Clowns Lil Nas X’s Nicki Minaj…
 1 day ago
11.02.20
Photos
Close