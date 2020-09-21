CLOSE
Kevin Liles Breaks Down ‘The Song’ Competition, Love For Houston Culture + More [INTERVIEW]

"New Cash Order" Documentary Screening

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

300 Entertainment boss Kevin Liles has seen it all in the music industry and he’s got a little Houston connection with signing Megan Thee Stallion. Now the label is looking to promote the next song of social justice.

He taps in with Hardbody Kiotti from the Houston BMW Studios to discuss 300’s #TheSong competition, why Kevin felt Trey Songz’ “How Many Times” was so powerful, his thoughts on how the pandemic changed lives and made him better, and more! The audio was a little off in the beginning but things worked themselves out.

Watch the interview below and check back later this week as we announce the winner of the contest who’ll take home $5,000 and a distribution deal with 300!

RELATED: The Song: Submit Your Track For A Chance To Win $5,000 &amp; A Distribution Deal W/ 300!

kevin lilies , the song contest

