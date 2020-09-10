Erica Banks On “Toot That,” Signing To 1501 Certified & Ditching Nursing School For Rap [INTERVIEW]

One video can change your life. In Erica Banks‘ case, the Dallas native’s “Buss It,” a flip of Nelly‘s “Hot In Herre” managed to not only get the ear of 1501 Certified chief Carl Crawford it eventually lead to one of the fastest rising careers for a female rapper from the Triple D!

Months after dropping her self-titled 1501 debut, Banks taps in with Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios and details how she taking in all of her newfound fame and success, initially being a poetry kid who decided to rap, what pushed her to leave the bag of being a nurse and finishing nursing school, how “Buss It” eventually made its way to Crawford and the world and her brand new YouTube channel!

“It was more like an intuition kind of thing,” Banks said of signing to 1501. “I’m really big on vibes, I’m really big on intuition. I really felt like it was the right thing, the right situation. I’ve been in previous situations where I’ve been offered other situations. That was my fourth offer so I’ve turned down deals before, but I just felt like that was the right one. Ever since then everything has been bool, I mean cool.”

Watch Banks’ “Toot That” video below featuring BeatKing and KenTheMan below!

