CLOSE
BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
BMW HOU
HomeBMW HOU

Erica Banks On “Toot That,” Signing To 1501 Certified & Ditching Nursing School For Rap [INTERVIEW]

Erica Banks

Source: Erica Banks / Erica Banks

One video can change your life. In Erica Banks‘ case, the Dallas native’s “Buss It,” a flip of Nelly‘s “Hot In Herre” managed to not only get the ear of 1501 Certified chief Carl Crawford it eventually lead to one of the fastest rising careers for a female rapper from the Triple D!

Months after dropping her self-titled 1501 debut, Banks taps in with Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios and details how she taking in all of her newfound fame and success, initially being a poetry kid who decided to rap, what pushed her to leave the bag of being a nurse and finishing nursing school, how “Buss It” eventually made its way to Crawford and the world and her brand new YouTube channel!

“It was more like an intuition kind of thing,” Banks said of signing to 1501. “I’m really big on vibes, I’m really big on intuition. I really felt like it was the right thing, the right situation. I’ve been in previous situations where I’ve been offered other situations. That was my fourth offer so I’ve turned down deals before, but I just felt like that was the right one. Ever since then everything has been bool, I mean cool.”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Watch Banks’ “Toot That” video below featuring BeatKing and KenTheMan below!

erica banks

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED SEPTEMBER 7)
Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United
44 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Niecy Nash On Her Marriage To Jessica Betts:…
 5 hours ago
09.10.20
Tamar Braxton's Fiancé Files Restraining Order ... Against…
 6 hours ago
09.10.20
9 items
The Travis Scott x McDonald’s Merch Is Here…
 18 hours ago
09.10.20
‘Woke’s’ Sasheer Zamata On How Being A Black…
 19 hours ago
09.09.20
‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot ‘Bel-Air’ Headed To Peacock With…
 1 day ago
09.09.20
Dr. Dre’s Ex-Wife Asks Courts To Make Him…
 1 day ago
09.09.20
Naomi Osaka Honors Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery &…
 1 day ago
09.09.20
Tory Lanez
Tory Lanez Reportedly Apologized To Megan Thee Stallion…
 1 day ago
09.09.20
R. Kelly’s Request For Release On Bail Pending…
 1 day ago
09.09.20
The Parking Lot Concert Presents Boosie In Concert
Boosie Is Willing To Pay Mark Zuckerberg $100K…
 2 days ago
09.08.20
André 3000 Spotted Out Living His Best Life…
 2 days ago
09.08.20
Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Nicole Young Breaks Down…
 2 days ago
09.08.20
Joe Exotic Begs For A Pardon, Says He’s…
 2 days ago
09.08.20
Jacob Blake Shares Powerful Message From His Hospital…
 2 days ago
09.08.20
Rihanna Recovering After An Electric Scooter Accident
 2 days ago
09.08.20
Teyana Taylor Baby Shower
Teyana Taylor Gives Birth To Baby Girl, Rue…
 3 days ago
09.08.20
Photos
Close