Listen Live

NFL Thanksgiving 2025 Breakdown and Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Ravens Take the Field

The 2025 NFL Thanksgiving slate is set with three key matchups: Lions vs. Packers, Cowboys vs. Chiefs, and Ravens vs. Bengals. The Detroit Lions are finally worthy of the holiday spotlight after years of underwhelming performances, and they’re looking for revenge against Green Bay following a Week 1 loss. Meanwhile, the Cowboys and Chiefs face off in a brand matchup with little playoff implication but big bragging rights. Dallas has been inconsistent, while the Chiefs are struggling to recapture their championship magic. The final game features the Ravens and Bengals, with Baltimore surging behind Lamar Jackson and Cincinnati unraveling under injuries and inconsistency. Analysts expect big performances from Zay Flowers and a statement game from Mahomes.

NFL Thanksgiving 2025 Breakdown and Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Ravens Take the Field was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Woman Shopping
22 Items

22 Amazing Black Friday Deals We Love

2hr

6 Items

Brandy’s Brother Arrested For Allegedly Pointing Gun At Ex-Wife

1d

9 Items

Chef’s Kiss! 10 Celebrity Culinary Creations For Your Turkey Day Dinner

1d

2 Items

De La Soul Details What Really Sparked Their Beef With 2Pac

1d

Baby Kia Talks Thanksgiving Gratitude, Dating Bunna B, & New Music

1d

0:00

The Fumble: Thanksgiving Day Showdowns, Key NFL Matchups & Teams To Watch

1d

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close