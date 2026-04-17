Full Circle in Houston: Texans Bring Back Original Stadium Name

The home of the Houston Texans is stepping back into its past, and for many fans, it feels like a long-awaited reunion. After years of being known as NRG Stadium, the team has announced the venue will return to its original name: Reliant Stadium. It’s more than a simple rebrand — it’s a revival of a name that helped define the early identity of football in Houston.

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

When the stadium first opened in 2002, it stood as a symbol of a new beginning. The Texans were an expansion franchise, still finding their footing, and Reliant Stadium quickly became the backdrop for those formative years. From the franchise’s first kickoff to its early playoff appearances, the name “Reliant” became intertwined with the team’s rise and the city’s growing passion for football. Even as the name changed in 2014, longtime fans never fully let go of the original.

Now, that connection is being honored. Bringing back the Reliant name signals more than nostalgia — it reflects a desire to reconnect with the roots of the franchise and the community that supported it from day one. For a city like Houston, where pride runs deep and sports history matters, that kind of recognition carries weight.

While the structure itself remains unchanged — still a groundbreaking stadium with its retractable roof and history of hosting major events — the name on the outside tells a different story. The return to Reliant Stadium represents a full-circle moment, reminding fans that while teams evolve, their history never truly leaves.