CLOSE
trey songz
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Heartbreaker: Trey Songz Baby Boy Noah Turns 1-Years-Old Today! [Photos]

Posted 24 hours ago

Trey Songz

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Trey Songz baby boy Noah is turning 1-years-old today & he is the most adorable baby! Trigga’s cousin posted a picture confirming his nephews birthday saying, “Happy 1st birthday to my amazing nephew Noah!!! The last 365 days of being able to see my boy grow and develop his own personality has been a pleasure and I’m so happy I get to spoil you with love and new foods lol. Happy birthday lil man!”

Whew, time is flying! Mr. Steal Your Girl is going to have to pass the torch to his baby boy before you know it!

RELATED: Chris Brown Shared The Most Adorable Picture Of His Baby Son [Photo]

RELATED: Stuntin’ Like His Daddy: See All The Adorable Photos Of Trey Songz’s Son, Noah

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNBPHILLY

Heartbreaker: Trey Songz Baby Boy Noah Turns 1-Years-Old Today! [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

🙏🏾

A post shared by treysongz (@treysongz) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

💙

A post shared by treysongz (@treysongz) on

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

💙

A post shared by treysongz (@treysongz) on

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

Noah L. 4/20/19

A post shared by treysongz (@treysongz) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

My boy said he need a passport...

A post shared by treysongz (@treysongz) on

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

I know a different love now. Happy Father’s Day.

A post shared by treysongz (@treysongz) on

More From TheBoxHouston
Latest
Broccoli City Festival 2019 Performances
Lil Wayne To Launch Young Money Radio On…
 36 mins ago
04.22.20
10 items
HANH? French Montana Wants To Go Hit For…
 2 hours ago
04.22.20
15 items
Play Me One On One? The Cast Of…
 3 hours ago
04.22.20
McDonald’s To Offer Free “Thank You Meals” To…
 17 hours ago
04.21.20
Apple’s New AirPods Reportedly Ready To Drop Next…
 21 hours ago
04.21.20
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson To Be On Madden…
 22 hours ago
04.21.20
Birdman Offers To Pay Rent For Residents In…
 22 hours ago
04.21.20
No New Friends: Tammy Rivera Reveals Waka Flocka…
 22 hours ago
04.21.20
20 items
Teddy Riley #VERZUZ Babyface Finally Went Down, The…
 22 hours ago
04.21.20
10 items
No Bow Wow Slander Tolerated As Twitter Debates…
 1 day ago
04.21.20
“Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute To Prince”…
 1 day ago
04.21.20
Georgia Governor To Reopen Hair Salons, Barbershops &…
 2 days ago
04.20.20
Unpopular Opinion: ‘Black AF’ Is Flawed AF, But…
 2 days ago
04.20.20
Tamar Braxton Will Confront Hair Stylists Over Bad…
 2 days ago
04.20.20
24 items
Stoner SZN: All The Songs You Need On…
 2 days ago
04.20.20
Oh No! Sources Say Neiman Marcus Will File…
 2 days ago
04.20.20
Photos
Close