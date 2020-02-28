CLOSE
Chris Brown
Chris Brown Shared The Most Adorable Picture Of His Baby Son [Photo]

Posted February 28, 2020

Chris Brown

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria


Chris Brown is an R&B superstar in the day and a super dad at night!

Breezy recently shared a photo of his newest born son Aeko Catori Brown. Aeko is Breezy’s second child, Royalty is his first born. His little queen Royalty got a whole album cover and the title to his 7th studio album. Are we getting a ‘Aeko’ self titled album next?! Regardless of the name we are ready for another Breezy album. In the mean time look at this ADORABLE photo of his baby son Aeko!

 

Lady’s man ❤️

