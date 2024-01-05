Black History Month- Landing Pages
Black History Month

Famous Members Of Kappa Alpha Psi

Published on January 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Fraternities and Sororities Graphics

Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital

The Fraternity of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. was founded on January 5, 1911 on the campus of Indiana University Bloomington by Marcus Peter Blakemore, Paul Waymond Caine, George Wesley Edmonds, Guy Levis Grant, Edward Giles Irvin, and John Milton Lee.

The Fraternity has over 125,000 members with 700 undergraduate and alumni chapters in nearly every state of the United States, and international chapters in Nigeria, South Africa, the West Indies, the United Kingdom, Germany, Korea and Japan.

Motto: “Achievement in Every Field of Human Endeavor.”

Colors: Crimson and Cream

Symbol: Diamond

Also See:

Famous Members Of Alpha Phi Alpha

Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha

Famous Members Of Omega Psi Phi

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta

Famous Members Of Phi Beta Sigma

Famous Members Of Zeta Phi Beta

Famous Members Of Sigma Gamma Rho

Famous Members Of Iota Phi Theta

Famous Members Of Kappa Alpha Psi  was originally published on woldcnews.com

1. Penny Hardaway

Penny Hardaway

2. Stan Lathan

Stan Lathan

3. Marc Lamont Hill

Marc Lamont Hill

4. Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick

5. John Singleton

John Singleton

6. Cedric The Entertainer

Cedric The Entertainer

7. Montell Jordan

Montell Jordan

8. Marvin Sapp

Marvin Sapp

9. Bill Russell

Bill Russell Source:Getty

10. Oscar Robertson

Oscar Robertson Source:Getty

11. Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain Source:Getty

12. Kedar Massenburg

Kedar Massenburg Source:Getty

13. Robert L. Johnson

Robert L. Johnson Source:Getty

14. Smokie Norful

Smokie Norful Source:Getty

15. Lecrae

Lecrae Source:Getty

16. Booker T Jones

Booker T Jones Source:Getty

17. Byron Cage

Byron Cage Source:Getty

18. Tavis Smiley

Tavis Smiley Source:Getty

19. Ryan Clark

Ryan Clark Source:Getty

20. Chris Canty

Chris Canty Source:Getty

21. Chris Broussard

Chris Broussard Source:Getty

22. Y’lan Noel

Y'lan Noel Source:Getty

23. Max Julien,

Max Julien, Source:Getty

24. John Marshall Jones

John Marshall Jones Source:Getty

=

25. Lance Gross

Lance Gross Source:Getty
More From TheBoxHouston
Close