Jordan Brand and Dior Announce New Collab—Air Jordan I High OG Dior [Photos]

Couture meets the basketball court in Jordan Brand ‘s new collab with high fashion brand. The Fall 2020 Dior men’s collection includes an Air Jordan I High OG Dior that is sure to be at the top of the wishlist’s of your friendly neighborhood hypebeasts.

Travis Scott sent the sneaker world scrambling when he shared an initial image of the collab on his Instagram story (no fair) and share more pics of himself stuntin’ in pair. Must be nice.

“I love mixing together different worlds, different ideas — and Jordan Brand and Maison Dior are both emblematic of absolute excellence in their fields,” says Maison Dior and Dior men Artistic Director Kim Jones of the shoe via a press statement. “To bring them together in this special collaboration is to propose something exciting and truly new.”

We wouldn’t exactly call it new since it’s base is the ubiquitous Air Jordan 1 and mixing streetwear and high fashion damn sure isn’t a novel. But the collab does feature some smooth flourishes like “Dior Air” replacing the usual “Nike Air” on the tongue, Air Dior getting placed in the Jumpman Wings logo and the Nike Swoosh being treated in “Dior Oblique jacquard.” Also, the shoe is made out of fine calf-leather, akin to Dior leather goods.

Rumor is a pair of the limited-edition kicks will cost you a cool $2000 when it’s available in Dior stores next year (April 2020). Good hunting and check out detailed pics below.

