Family, Screwed Up Click Members & More Celebrate ‘All Screwed Up’ At Private Screening

"All Screwed Up". The 45-minute tribute consisted of scenes filmed in Houston that reflect the life of DJ Screw. Various topics were highlighted such as racial injustice, the rivalry of the north side of Houston and the south side of Houston, how DJ Screw developed the "Chopped & Screwed" sound, and more. Sunday, November 15, 2020, the day before the 20th anniversary of the passing of legendary, DJ Screw, IYO Visuals hosted a private screening for the family of DJ Screw, Houston-based influencers, media, and the cast of.

Visionary and director, Isaac Yowman had the idea in 2017 to create a visual honoring DJ Screw. From there, he connected with various affiliates of DJ Screw such as D-Reck of Wreckshop Records, The Captian of the Screwed Up Click Lil Keke, and DJ Screw’s sister Michelle Wheeler. “I wanted to create something that embodies the Texas Culture, and salutes a legend that has influenced a culture,” says Isaac Yowman.

Guests enjoyed complimentary soda from Exotic Pop, water by Hydrate Hill, complimentary “All Screwed Up” drinks at the bar, and several surprises throughout the night. Influencers showed up to support such as DJ Chose, Slim Thug, Rizzo, Sauce Walker, DJ XO, Lil KeKe, ESG, D-Reck, BIg Ash of 713 Motors, TJ Ford, and the cast of All Screwed Up. Following the screening, attendees were surprised with a purple and white vigil at Jones Plaza presented by Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center owned by Bobby Swearington.

See photos from the screening and vigil below, featuring the All Screwed Up cast and more.