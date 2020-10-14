George Floyd Left A Message For ‘All Screwed Up’ Director Before He Died

Next month, Isaac “Chill” Yowman and his team are prepping to reveal their DJ Screw visual project, All Screwed Up. After teasing it earlier this year with a full trailer as well as a clip of the recording of “June 27th,” the team is prepping the final touches to let their creation in honor of DJ Screw out into the world.

One of the men who was proud of what Chill was doing? George Floyd. Floyd died on May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis police, sparking a global outcry for the end of police brutality and justice in his name. The Houston native meant many things to the world but in Houston, he was Floyd — the big brother, the mentor and for a time, a member of the Screwed Up Click.

After Kiotti and Keisha Nicole spoke to Yowman and Marcus Clae, Floyd commented about the interview a month before he passed in April.

“Hey brother Isaac. Im proud of what you doing,” he wrote. “Hey man I did not (sic) first tape with Screw in 94 (Something 4 da trunk). My personal tapes also include (trey world) (trey day) (dusk till dawn) (Ballin in da mall.Man thats just to name a few Man Screw bonded me out. Took my mom money. Google my name big floyd such it’s gone show you. Me and Poke and move all went to the yard. Man ke will tell you man it was way way way bigger than music and I miss him so much. Bro im not trippin bout camera action. I got knowledge and stories for days and if you talk to Nikki she gone tell you bigfloyd loved him and he loved the sh*t outtakes him. I just wanna share Love myG keep pushing.”

Floyd appeared on six Screw tapes in total between his original appearance in 1994 and his final one in 1998. In his passing, flows over Tela’s “Tired Of Ballin,” Da Brat’s “Sittin’ on Top of the World,” AZ’s “Sugar Hill,” took on greater importance and legacy.

Watch Good Morning H-Town’s interview with Chill below discussing All Screwed Up and more.

