Watch The First Trailer For ‘All Screwed Up’, The Series About The Life & Legacy Of DJ Screw [VIDEO]

November 16, 2000 will mark 20 years since Houston lost DJ Screw. The Originator has had many documents written about him, library exhibits and more. But never a television series that reimagines the life and legacy of Robert Earl Davis Jr., until now.

Isaac “Chill” Yowman‘s “All Screwed Up” takes viewers back to the days of the SUC as it was emerging. How Screw housed a collective of street legends and turned them into neighborhood superstars. The blue/red battles over slabs from the North and Southside, all the way down to purposefully slowing down records just to catch the perfect spot to nod your head.

For one of the greater contributors to recent hip-hop history, “All Screwed Up” falls right in line with Netflix’s Hip Hop Evolution and its episode on how specific sounds of the South, whether it be from Memphis to Houston, all played a role in the elevation of the sound beyond the region. Watch the trailer for “All Screwed Up” below and be on the lookout to see where it lands next, particularly on a small screen near you.

