CLOSE
Black Music Month , tiara thomas
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Black Music Month: 5 Tiara Thomas Songs You Need To Know Besides “Bad”

Posted 8 hours ago

2013 BET Awards - Debra Lee's Pre-BET Awards Celebration - Dinner

Source: Alberto Rodriguez/BET / Getty


Tiara Thomas is a singer-songwriter and producer from Indianapolis, Indiana. Most people got familiar with Thomas after she was featured on Wale’s 2013 hit, “Bad,” which reached number three on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs Chart.

In 2013, following the success of “Bad,” Thomas joined songwriter and producer, Rico Love’s Division 1 Label–an affiliate of Interscope Records.  In that same year, she released a five-song EP titled, Dear Sallie Mae.  

While many know Tiara Thomas for her sensual raspy tone on the hook of “Bad,’” she has created many songs that show her range in the music game. Check out 5 of her tracks you may have never heard.

Black Music Month: 5 Tiara Thomas Songs You Need To Know Besides “Bad”  was originally published on hot963.com

1. “My Ways” (2016)

2. “Ride You Like A Wave” (2018)

3. “I Need” (2018)

4. “One Night” (2014)

5. “Tell Me Something” (2013)

More From TheBoxHouston
BMM 2016
5 items
Black Music Month: 5 Tiara Thomas Songs You…
06.15.20
The Great Debates: Best Rapper of the Decade…
06.15.20
The Great Debates: Best Song of Decade
06.15.20
The Great Debates: Best Album of Decade
06.15.20
5 items
Mya’s Top 5 Hits According To Billboard Magazine
06.11.20
Houston Summer Jam 2015
Black Music Month: T.I. And The Four-Year Period…
06.10.20
The Great Debates: Best Local Singer
06.08.20
The Great Debates: Best Live Show or Performance
06.08.20
Broccoli City Festival 2019 Performances
What Is Lil Wayne’s Best Mixtape? [POLL]
06.05.20
Can You Finish The Lyric?
06.05.20
5 items
Black Music Month: How Yella Beezy Put A…
06.03.20
Co-Founder Dyana Williams Talks The Birth Of Black…
06.03.20
The Great Debates Powered By Remy Week 1
The Best Lil Wayne & Drake Collaborations
06.01.20
Great Debates
Black Music Month: The Great Debates
06.05.20
Maxo Kream
Maxo Kream Shares His Black Music Month Playlist
06.26.19
Black Music Month: Ola Ray Was Michael Jackson’s…
06.25.19
Photos
Close