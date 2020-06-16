CLOSE
H-Town
HomeH-Town

Viral Star That Girl Lay Lay Inks Massive Deal With Nickelodeon

US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-HIP HOP-AWARDS-ARRIVALS

Source: GASTON DE CARDENAS / Getty

13-year-old viral sensation That Girl Lay Lay just inked another major deal.

The teen star and rapper just partnered with Nickelodeon to “develop original multiplatform programming, music initiatives, and build a cross-category consumer products business.”

The goal for Lay Lay is to “develop content for all Nickelodeon platforms, supporting her music career and an exclusive line of consumer products with merchandising agreements spanning categories such as fashion, accessories, publishing and more.”

RELATED: That Girl Lay Lay Drops “Long Hair” With Tha Slay Gang [VIDEO]

RELATED: That Girl Lay Lay Breaks Down “Supersize XL” With Genius [VIDEO]

From freestyles to her debut album Tha Cheat Code, Lay Lay has not only blazed a trail for young entrepreneurs but also became the youngest female rapper to ever sign a deal when she signed to Empire Records at age 11.

“I’m so excited to be joining the Nickelodeon family!,” said High in a statement. “I grew up watching Nick and this opportunity is seriously a dream come true. I have the best fans in the world, and I can’t wait to take them on this journey with me.”

SOCIAL

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

that girl lay lay

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-HIP HOP-AWARDS-ARRIVALS
Viral Star That Girl Lay Lay Inks Massive…
 1 hour ago
06.16.20
Jay-Z Demands That Charges Be Dropped Against Charleston…
 6 hours ago
06.16.20
16 items
NYPD Falsely Claimed Shake Shack Spiked Their Drinks…
 7 hours ago
06.16.20
15 items
Questions Arise After Minnesota Freedom Fund Reports $35M…
 8 hours ago
06.16.20
15 items
‘Madden 21’ Official Gameplay Trailer Arrives [VIDEO]
 8 hours ago
06.16.20
Eva Marcille Leaves Real Housewives Of Atlanta! [EXCLUSIVE…
 9 hours ago
06.16.20
Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne Tease Collaboration Project,…
 9 hours ago
06.16.20
5 items
Black Music Month: Ginuwine’s Top 10 Biggest Hits…
 10 hours ago
06.16.20
Gucci Mane Says He Is Leaving Atlantic Records,…
 19 hours ago
06.16.20
15 items
Wireless Carriers Experience Massive Nationwide Service Outage, Everyone…
 1 day ago
06.16.20
Families Of Robert Fuller & Malcolm Harsch Push…
 1 day ago
06.15.20
LisaRaye McCoy Responds To Nicki Minaj’s “Trollz” Shot,…
 1 day ago
06.15.20
Faith Evans Domestic Violence Case Dismissed
 1 day ago
06.15.20
Vanessa Bryant Says She Had To Block Fan…
 1 day ago
06.15.20
Barbra Streisand Buys George Floyd’s Daughter Disney Stock
 1 day ago
06.15.20
15 items
#JusticeforToyin: Activist Oluwatoyin Salau Reportedly Found Dead, Was…
 1 day ago
06.15.20
Photos
Close