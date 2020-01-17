That Girl Lay Lay Drops “Long Hair” With Tha Slay Gang [VIDEO]

That Girl Lay Lay made moves in 2019, a year after setting the world on fire with freestyles, a project in Tha Cheat Code, appearances on Ellen, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, alright we could go on and on about what Lay Lay has created and done in her short career.

For “Long Hair,” Lay Lay and Tha Slay Gang take over an amusement park and make it all their own. Long Hair Don’t Care when it comes to Lay Lay having fun. Watch the video below.

