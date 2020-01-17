CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicLocal Music

That Girl Lay Lay Drops “Long Hair” With Tha Slay Gang [VIDEO]

2019 A3C Festival & Conference

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

That Girl Lay Lay made moves in 2019, a year after setting the world on fire with freestyles, a project in Tha Cheat Code, appearances on Ellen, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, alright we could go on and on about what Lay Lay has created and done in her short career.

For “Long Hair,” Lay Lay and Tha Slay Gang take over an amusement park and make it all their own. Long Hair Don’t Care when it comes to Lay Lay having fun. Watch the video below.

RELATED: That Girl Lay Lay Breaks Down “Supersize XL” With Genius [VIDEO]

RELATED: Watch That Girl Lay Lay Drop A Mean “June 27th” Freestyle [EXCLUSIVE]

that girl lay lay

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
10 items
#RIPMac: Mac Miller’s Posthumous LP ‘Circles’ Released [NEW…
 5 hours ago
01.17.20
‘Watchmen’ Season 2 Isn’t Happening
 5 hours ago
01.17.20
15 items
Slim Shady Back: Eminem Drops 11th Studio LP…
 7 hours ago
01.17.20
The 2018 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo
Deaf Man Sues Pornhub Over Lack Of Closed…
 8 hours ago
01.17.20
10 items
Meet La Reina Shaw, Cam Newton’s Alleged Side…
 19 hours ago
01.17.20
Grammys To Honor The Late Nipsey Hussle With…
 24 hours ago
01.16.20
Butt What? Warrant Issued For Odell Beckham Jr.’s…
 1 day ago
01.16.20
Meek Mill Shows Off His Range In ‘Charm…
 1 day ago
01.16.20
Mariah Carey Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Mariah Carey, The Neptunes Among 2020 Songwriters Hall…
 1 day ago
01.16.20
Rocky Johnson, Father Of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson,…
 1 day ago
01.16.20
Lizzo Keeps Her Haters Talking In This Sexy…
 1 day ago
01.16.20
Jay-Z, Yo Gotti & Team Roc File Lawsuit…
 1 day ago
01.16.20
Apryl Jones & Lil’ Fizz Officially Call It…
 1 day ago
01.16.20
HBOs Insecure Block Party
‘Insecure’ Season 4 To Premiere In April [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
01.15.20
7 items
Beyoncé Shows Off Cheeks, Reveals Ivy Park X…
 2 days ago
01.15.20
Timbaland Drops More Than 130 Pounds After Kicking…
 2 days ago
01.15.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close