Madd Hatta Morning Show
Watch That Girl Lay Lay Drop A Mean “June 27th” Freestyle [EXCLUSIVE]

Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Digital

She’s back! That Girl Lay Lay has gone from killing performances Ellen to getting anointed by Cardi B as “the future” of female rappers, battling everybody on Wild n’ Out and more. Since her last appearance on the Madd Hatta Morning Show had her jump on Cardi’s “Money” instrumental, the youngest female rapper ever signed to a label deal decided to take it to another level by making it Houston specific with a freestyle over DJ Screw‘s “June 27th”.

Elsewhere in the sit-down with Hatta and company, she breaks down how she partnered with Old Navy, her own lip gloss, her tour and more.

“My personality, they look for a personality like this,” Lay Lay says on how she’s landed some of her endorsement deals. “It’s just in me. I felt amazing [when I saw the Old Navy commercial], I was actually like really excited to see my beautiful face on that TV and I looked flawless!”

Peep the full interview with the Madd Hatta Morning show below.

that girl lay lay

