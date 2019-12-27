CLOSE
That Girl Lay Lay Breaks Down “Supersize XL” With Genius [VIDEO]

2019 BET Experience - Empire Booth Sponsored by: Sprite

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty

That Girl Lay Lay is everywhere. You know this, I know this. And considering her “Supersize XL” track has racked up over 17 million views on YouTube, the youngest signed female rapper in history sits down with Genius to discuss her track and more for their Verified series.

With the track all about the H, Lay Lay details to Genius about why the track means so much to her and her hometown. Because when you’re from Houston, Texas – everything is big.

Watch the “Supersize XL” video below!

