Kam Franklin Talks The Suffers’ Next Moves, Encountering & Calling Out Racism & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Kam Franklin of The Suffers has been one of the many Houston musicians who’ve managed to made due of the pandemic!

She checks in with Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios for a lengthy conversation about finding your creativity during the pandemic, whether she and The Suffers would ever join a major label (3:00), just how much music The Suffers have coming (5:30), the first time she experienced verbal racism (7:30), celebrities faking the funk of protest (17:30), being in a relationship with The Suffers (20:40), being a better leader (22:00) – some of them FIRE vocals and more!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Also On 97.9 The Box: