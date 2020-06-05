BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
Kam Franklin Talks The Suffers’ Next Moves, Encountering & Calling Out Racism & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Kam Franklin 97.9 The Box

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

Kam Franklin of The Suffers has been one of the many Houston musicians who’ve managed to made due of the pandemic!

She checks in with Young Jas from the Houston BMW Studios for a lengthy conversation about finding your creativity during the pandemic, whether she and The Suffers would ever join a major label (3:00), just how much music The Suffers have coming (5:30), the first time she experienced verbal racism (7:30), celebrities faking the funk of protest (17:30), being in a relationship with The Suffers (20:40), being a better leader (22:00) – some of them FIRE vocals and more!

kam franklin , The Suffers

