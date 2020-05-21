CLOSE
BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
Sia Amun On Her Music & Famous Family: “I Want To Be In The Room Because I’m Dope” [EXCLUSIVE]

Sia Amun

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Digital

Sia Amun‘s rise in music starts with the fact that her father, Steve Russell Hart of the R&B group Troop, is a legend. Naturally, she gravitated towards making R&B music in her own way but the story doesn’t come without its own moments and appreciation.

She checked in from Los Angeles with Keisha Nicole inside the Houston BMW Studios for a quarantine conversation that spoke more towards the power of perseverance, finding your center in the midst of chaos, when you’re ready to fully accept and find love, how clearer your mind can get during a water fast, and, of course, growing up in a famous music family.

“Growing up, my dad wasn’t really interested,” Sia says of her dad’s desire to have her enter the music business. “He never really showed interest until I was in the backyard one day with my brother wanted us to sing, you remember the group ATL? Yeah. I wound up recording my first song when I was 10. My mom put me out when I was sixteen, so I called my dad and I told him, ‘I really want to do this.'”

“It is pressure because, he was in one of the best groups,” she continued. “People automatically … there’s an expectation. ‘Oh she gotta be!’ Oh, she gotta sing like that. So I went through a process of never telling anybody who my dad was. I want to be in the room because, y’all f*ck with me, I’m dope. I went years and years until I was comfortable with saying, ‘My dad is such and such.’ I want to make my own name and I went through the whole journey.”

