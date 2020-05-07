CLOSE
Report: NFL Star Earl Thomas Held At Gunpoint By His Wife Over Alleged Cheating

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

NFL safety Earl Thomas was involved in a scary situation last month, one where the former Texas Longhorn could have lost his life after his wife allegedly caught him cheating with another woman and chased Thomas with a knife.

Per TMZ, cops were called to Thomas’ home on April 13 where allegedly Thomas’ wife, Nina Thomas was found chasing after a shirtless man, identified as Earl Thomas with a knife in her hand and Earl Thomas had a pistol in his hand. Court documents reveal that officers drew their weapons and ordered the couple to the ground.

According to court documents, Earl and Nina got into an argument about the former Seattle Seahawk and current Baltimore Ravens All-Pro’s drinking. Earl’s brother, Seth, apparently picked him up and the two left. However, Nina soon learned of her husband’s whereabouts on Snapchat after logging into his account and finding him with another woman.

She tracked his location to a nearby Airbnb rental and she called up two other women to help confront her husband at the residence. She also claims she grabbed Earl’s gun in the process with the intention to “scare him.”

What the women discovered were the “Thomas’ brothers in bed – with other women.”

Nina Thomas admitted in court documents that she pulled out the gun and placed it to Earl’s head, saying that she “took out the magazine thinking that the gun could not fire,” unaware that there’s still a bullet in the chamber.

One of the women recorded footage of the incident on her phone and that Nina had her hand on the gun with her finger on the trigger and the safety off. Earl wrestled the gun away from her but not before he was struck in the nose by his wife. Ultimately, Nina Thomas was booked and charged with burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family violence and was later released on bond.

The two were married in 2016. Nina was ordered to stay 200 yards away from Earl and his alleged mistresses. In a video released to social media, Earl hoped that fans and other individuals prayed for his family rather than gossip.

“Instead of talking about us, just keep us in y’all prayers,” Thomas said. “Stuff like this happens. We try to live the best lives we possibly can. Sometimes it doesn’t go as planned.”

