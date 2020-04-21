CLOSE
Model Tori Brixx Allegedly Arrested For Breaking 54-Year-Old Woman’s Nose In Target Parking Lot [VIDEO]

Rich The Kid and Tori Brixx Enjoy Their Tulum Vacation

Source: Nathan James / Nathan James

Social Media Influencer Tori Brixx is in a bit of a sticky situation. Brixx is being accused of assaulting a 54-year-old woman in a Target parking lot altercation. The reason being the alleged assault happened was over some Vaseline chapstick. In a lengthy caption the victim’s mother explained there side of the story, “Felony battery! She was booked. All for some Vaseline chapstick. Hope it was worth it. She cut my mom in line wsn;t even done with her transaction. Bishh starts threatening my mom and they began exchanging words.. then out of nowhere she socks my mom in the face.”

It has not been confirmed if it really went down like this but more details on the way as the story develops.

 

Related: Levi Jeans Challenge Has Girls Showing Off There ASSets [Photos]

 

