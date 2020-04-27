CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Actor Jason Mitchell Claims Guns, Drugs He Was Arrested For Weren’t His, Blames Friend

Somebody getting his friend who rented the whip on the line...

Jason Mitchell Mug Shot

Source: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office / Harrison County’s Sheriff’s Office

Actor Jason Mitchell is in a world of trouble. After getting caught riding extra dirty with guns and drugs, he’s claiming the contraband didn’t belong to him, and it was all a misunderstanding—and COVID-19 is to blame.

You may have heard that last week the Straight Outta Compton star got popped with ecstasy, marijuana firearms that included a Glock 19 and a mini Draco AK47.

Well, he swears that stuff ain’t his, and that the car was a friend’s rental.

Reports TMZ:

Mitchell’s agent, Dr. Glenn Toby, tells TMZ … the vehicle the actor was driving when he got arrested in Mississippi is not his — and neither are the guns, 2 pounds of marijuana and 1,300 doses of MDMA cops found inside. He claims it’s a friend’s rental car.

According to Toby … Jason was using the car to flee with his immediate family to a safer spot to shelter-in-place during the coronavirus pandemic, because where they were staying had become dangerous.

The agent would not elaborate, but claims Mitchell decided to leave in his friend’s rental instead of hiring a car service … due to fears of COVID-19 exposure.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson tells us … Mitchell was initially pulled over for careless driving, and there was a woman and a minor inside. We’re told the woman was not charged in the bust, and cops allowed her to leave with the child.

Our sources say the woman and child are Mitchell’s family members, and they were heading to his mother’s home before getting stopped and arrested.

Law enforcement declined to comment on whether the vehicle was his friend’s rental car.

Hey, maybe Mitchell’s story is legit. We’ll be paying attention to how this plays out.

But we wouldn’t recommend blaming the ‘Rona as a viable defense in court. 

Actor Jason Mitchell Claims Guns, Drugs He Was Arrested For Weren’t His, Blames Friend  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Jason Mitchell

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Actor Jason Mitchell Claims Guns, Drugs He Was…
 49 mins ago
04.27.20
Teyana Taylor Talks New Album, Quarantine & Old…
 1 hour ago
04.27.20
18 itemsColossal Clusterfest - Colossal Stage - Day 1
Ice Cube Celebrates The 25th Anniversary Of ‘Friday’…
 2 days ago
04.25.20
Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016
Report: Meet Hip-Hop’s Second Billionaire, Kanye West
 3 days ago
04.24.20
Bless-ed Bros: The Many Unbothered Faces Of Omarion…
 3 days ago
04.24.20
2 Chainz Plans To Open His Atlanta Restaurants…
 3 days ago
04.24.20
WATCH: Trevor Noah Talks Verzuz With Babyface and…
 3 days ago
04.24.20
Because It Need Be Said: Do Not Bathe,…
 3 days ago
04.24.20
Cardi B Calls Out Georgians Who Favor Premature…
 3 days ago
04.24.20
Niecy Nash & Her Snatched Waist Own The…
 3 days ago
04.24.20
Travis Scott - Astroworld Festival 2019
Watch Travis Scott's Virtual Fortnite Concert
 3 days ago
04.26.20
A Whitney Houston Biopic Is In The Works…
 3 days ago
04.24.20
Rep. Maxine Waters Shares That Her Sister Is…
 4 days ago
04.24.20
7 itemsFred The Godson In Concert - New York, NY
NYC Rapper Fred The Godson Reportedly Loses Battle…
 4 days ago
04.23.20
Texas Chief Nurse Designs Masks That Protect Better…
 4 days ago
04.23.20
Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Want Diddy & Dre…
 4 days ago
04.23.20
Photos
Close