Propain Shares The Official Video For “In Case We Never Speak Again” [WATCH]

Life forces you to make choices. In Propain‘s latest video for In Case We Never Speak Again, the Hiram Clarke veteran decides to break down two paths of choices. The TrillArt directed clip is a duality of sorts – of how envy and a desire to be out of the negative can easily pull down those on the positive making change happen. “When it’s real, it ain’t gonna happen fast / You gotta pace it then / Life really a marathon / Word to Nip the great for real,” he raps.

Watch the latest video from Propain below. In Case We Never Speak Again is available now.

