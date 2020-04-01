Do It Live: Scott Storch Versus Mannie Fresh Appears To Be The Next IG Live Battle

Looks like there’s been a change of plans!
Since last week, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have been helping organize different battles between songwriters and producers on Instagram Live. After they squared off, it was Hit-Boy versus Boi-1da then The-Dream vs. Sean Garrett and on Sunday, Ne-Yo and Johnta Austin which arguably had the biggest audience of all the battles so far. Now it appears they may have a coast versus coast situation on their hands.
Initially, Scott Storch was set to go up against T-Pain on IG Live Wednesday night. Fans immediately chimed in and said that Pain, who soundtrack many a college experience, would lose up against Storch. Pain didn’t even mind such a moment.
https://twitter.com/TPAIN/status/1245216994149969920
Well, apparently an audible got called and we got a new participant in the foray – Mannie Fresh.
So now it’s officially on – Mannie Fresh vs Scott Storch on IG LIve tonight at 8 PM CST. Who you got?
