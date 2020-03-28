CLOSE
Boi-1da , hit boy
Boi-1da & Hit-Boy Held An Epic IG Live Battle & Played Some Unreleased Drake, Nipsey Hussle & Big Sean Tracks [VIDEOS]

61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

During this quarantine process, producers have been getting it in on IG Live. First, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz went in going through their extensive catalogs of hits and bangers and on Friday night, Hit-Boy and Boi-1da made it a little international as one of Drake’s go-to producers squared off with one of LA’s biggest hitmakers.

As often as Boi-1da kept baiting Hit-Boy with the tag “I should sign to Hit-Boy cause I got all the hits, boy” and played Drake records back to back, Hit-Boy countered with Beyoncé, Nipsey Hussle and more. Once he got to his own Drake smash, “Trophies,” Hit-Boy put it in another gear. However, when Boi-1da countered with an unreleased Drake and Roddy Ricch record, Hit-Boy got the entire world talking by previewing a song of Big Sean‘s Detroit 2 featuring an unreleased Nipsey Hussle verse.

Oh and Big Sean randomly popping up to rap his verse too. Let’s go through the highlights below, including an unreleased Nas joint.

1. Unreleased Drake x Roddy Ricch

2. Unreleased Big Sean x Nipsey Hussle

3. Unreleased Nas

4. Unreleased Drake

61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
