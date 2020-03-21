Lil Flip Drops ‘The Leprechaun 2’ Album [STREAM]

If Houston knows one thing about a crisis, it’s knowing when and how to hustle. Artists are still getting videos off, freestyles are dropping and in the case of Lil Flip, whole double-albums are hitting streaming services. Flip told us about how The Leprechaun 2 might be it for him when it comes to releasing albums and if so, he’s dropping the curtain with a MASSIVE new project.

Leprechaun 2, the sequel to Flip’s legendary 2000 (which turns 20 this July) comes out swinging with thirty-two new tracks including guest appearances from Z-Ro, Lil Keke, E.S.G., K-Rino, Slim Thug, Big Shasta, Brian Angel and so many others. You’ll probably be spending all of the time under social-distancing digesting the project with tracks like “Home Town Hero,” “A Freestyle For The Fans” and others. The Freestyle King ain’t here to let nobody down. Stream Flip’s Leprechaun 2 tape below.

RELATED: Watch Jose Altuve’s ALCS Winning Home Run Set To Lil Flip’s “Game Over”

RELATED: ESG Says The “Southside Still Holding” On Super Remix With Slim Thug, Bun B, Dat Boi T, Lil Flip & More

Also On 97.9 The Box: