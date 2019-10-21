Watch Jose Altuve’s ALCS Winning Home Run Set To Lil Flip’s “Game Over”

In case you hadn’t heard, the Houston Astros are going BACK to the World Series. The best team in baseball did exactly what they’ve done all year by making clutch plays in both the field and at the plate. Defeating the New York Yankees is one thing. Breaking their hearts for the third time in five years? Priceless.

Now, people have already rolled out the various reaction videos to Jose Altuve‘s walk-off home run whether it be to the Titantic music, or matching up all the different calls from FS1, Astros broadcaster Robert Ford, ESPN Deportes, ESPN and even Russia. But no sound feels more perfect than hearing Lil Flip‘s “Game Over.”

Here is Altuve's walk off set to Game Over by Lil Flip pic.twitter.com/zZ24hIfUSh — Gerrant Caule (@grantraun) October 20, 2019

The Astros begin the World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park against the Washington Nationals. Let’s go Stros!

