CLOSE
H-Town
HomeH-Town

Astros Fan Arrested For Allegedly Slapping Yankees Fan During ALCS

Wait … we know Astros fans and Yankees fans don’t take too kindly to one another in the postseason but this might take the cake.

According to authorities, a local man was arrested and charged with assault as he stands accused by authorities of slapping a New York Yankees fan during game two of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on Sunday. The Astros won the game of course (and they won Game 3 too) but still — assault? For slapping somebody?

73-year-old James Dinkins was arrested on the misdemeanor charge after police say he slapped the Yankees fan in the back of the head during Sunday’s game. What was the Yankees fan’s crime? Rooting for the Yankees apparently. Court records show that the former justice of the peace is currently free on $100 bond.

Harris County District Attorney’s Office prosecutor Nathan Beedle called the allegations against Dinkins “troubling,” saying that Houston prides itself on “hospitality, sportsmanship, and welcoming anyone from anywhere.”

Game 4 of the American League Championship Series is scheduled for later today.

RELATED: Bun B Partners With Astros To Release Limited Edition Caps [PHOTOS]

PHOTO CREDIT: Harris County District Attorney’s Office

houston astros , james dinkins , New York Yankees

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
The Notorious B.I.G & Whitney Houston Nominated For…
 23 hours ago
10.15.19
Ex-Cop Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson Posts $200K Bond
 24 hours ago
10.15.19
‘Venom 2’ Adds Another Familiar Spider-Man Villain
 24 hours ago
10.15.19
Rihanna Praises Writer For Winging ‘Vogue’ Interview, Said…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
Keke Wyatt Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
The GOAT: Houston’s Simone Biles Becomes Most Decorated…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
15 items
Zoe Kravitz Will Play Catwoman In ‘The Batman’
 2 days ago
10.14.19
Pharrell Announces 2nd Annual Something In The Water…
 2 days ago
10.14.19
Here’s Everything Streaming On Disney Plus
 2 days ago
10.14.19
Cop Who Murdered Atatiana Jefferson Has Resigned
 2 days ago
10.14.19
Travis Scott x Mitchell & Ness
Travis Scott’s “Highest In The Room” Is The…
 2 days ago
10.14.19
Queen Latifah To Be Honored With Prestigious Harvard…
 2 days ago
10.14.19
The Best Deals From Target’s 14 Days Of…
 2 days ago
10.14.19
Lush Cosmetics Releases New Hair Products After 2-Year…
 2 days ago
10.14.19
Hip Hop All Stars 2018
DMX Checks Himself Into Rehab, Cancels Upcoming Concerts
 3 days ago
10.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close