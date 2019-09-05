CLOSE
H-Town
HomeH-Town

Bun B Partners With Astros To Release Limited Edition Caps [PHOTOS]

It’s a Houston thing. Aside from creating a fire barbecue sauce, being the unofficial mayor of hip-hop and more, Bun B has another title he can add to his impressive resume: ambassador for the Astros.

Bun and the Houston Astros are teaming up to bring some lucky fans some new looks to wear in town, to the ballpark and beyond beginning Thursday.

The city edition style caps will be released at 1 p.m. in the Astros team store located at Minute Maid Park. The trio of new designs are a play on some of the team’s color schemes of the past such as the beloved orange/blue/white of the 1980s, the navy, and gold of the 1990s and a suede variation of the team’s current blue complete with gold accents.

The suede variation is the rarest of all as only 150 were made. Head to Minute Maid when you can to meet Bun and grab a new Astros hat.

RELATED: Stream Bun B’s ‘Bun B Day’ EP Feat. Young Dolph, Maxo Kream &amp; Yella Beezy

bun b , houston astros

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Array
Alleged Drug Dealer Charged In Connection With Mac…
 18 hours ago
09.04.19
DMX Blesses Maine Family With Shoes For School
 22 hours ago
09.04.19
Screening Of Columbia Pictures' "Concussion" - Red Carpet
Watch The Trailer For ‘Bad Boys For Life’…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
20 items
Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Make It Official In…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
Tune Chats - Honoring Trina
Trina’s Mother, Vernessa Taylor Dies Of Cancer At…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
13 items
Bey Day: 13 Times Beyonce Slayed Us Effortlessly
 1 day ago
09.04.19
9 items
Everyone Still Hates Him: The Most Brutal, Angry…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
Lela Rochon Returns To Social Media Wearing Wedding…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
Black Twitter Has Thoughts About Forever 21 Potentially…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
Woman Sues After Being Forced To Deliver Baby…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
Blac Chyna Doesn’t Get Child Support And Doesn’t…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
Kevin Hart Recovering From Back Surgery After Terrifying…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Instagram Post About Past…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
22 items
Jay-Z Gets Dragged For Comments He Made About…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
Singer LIZZO Performs Live on NBC's "TODAY"\nRockefeller Plaza\nNew York, NY\nAugust 23, 2019
Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Is The No. 1 Song…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
Nicki Minaj Speaks Out On The Dangers Of…
 2 days ago
09.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close