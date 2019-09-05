Bun B Partners With Astros To Release Limited Edition Caps [PHOTOS]

It’s a Houston thing. Aside from creating a fire barbecue sauce, being the unofficial mayor of hip-hop and more, Bun B has another title he can add to his impressive resume: ambassador for the Astros.

Bun and the Houston Astros are teaming up to bring some lucky fans some new looks to wear in town, to the ballpark and beyond beginning Thursday.

The city edition style caps will be released at 1 p.m. in the Astros team store located at Minute Maid Park. The trio of new designs are a play on some of the team’s color schemes of the past such as the beloved orange/blue/white of the 1980s, the navy, and gold of the 1990s and a suede variation of the team’s current blue complete with gold accents.

The suede variation is the rarest of all as only 150 were made. Head to Minute Maid when you can to meet Bun and grab a new Astros hat.

