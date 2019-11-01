CLOSE
BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
Madd Hatta Morning Show
HomeMadd Hatta Morning Show

Lil Flip Talks Ending Beefs, New H-Town Video Game & His Final Album Plans [EXCLUSIVE]

Lil Flip

Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Digital

Flip Gates is back! The Freestyle King Lil Flip returns to the Madd Hatta Morning Show to break down his brand new project, The Art of Freestyle 2, how he ended all of his beefs in the industry, the brand new H-Town video game he’s coming up with and … a final Lil Flip album? Retirement from one of the best Houston rappers of the last 20 years? Say it ain’t so!

Watch the new interview with Lil Flip now and subscribe to the Box on YouTube so you don’t miss any of our exclusive interviews!

RELATED: Watch Jose Altuve’s ALCS Winning Home Run Set To Lil Flip’s “Game Over”

RELATED: ESG Says The “Southside Still Holding” On Super Remix With Slim Thug, Bun B, Dat Boi T, Lil Flip &amp; More

Lil Flip , the art of freestyle 2

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
John Witherspoon Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial Service [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
 3 hours ago
11.06.19
CBS Rebooting ‘The Equalizer’, Taps Queen Latifah To…
 18 hours ago
11.05.19
Decades Of Shade: All The Times Wendy Williams…
 19 hours ago
11.05.19
Adobe Working On Bringing Photoshop To Your Smartphone
 20 hours ago
11.05.19
Your Guide To All of the Black Movies…
 21 hours ago
11.05.19
Kim Kardashian-West Joins Fight To Free Rodney Reed
 23 hours ago
11.05.19
10 items
Lil Wayne Allegedly Engaged To Curvy Australian-Indian Model…
 23 hours ago
11.05.19
Tank Talks “Elevation” Album, Clarifies His ‘Lip Service’…
 23 hours ago
11.05.19
Megan Thee Stallion Secures Another Bag, Lands Fashion…
 23 hours ago
11.05.19
21 Savage Can’t Tour Outside The U.S. Due…
 1 day ago
11.05.19
Remember Him? Gorilla Zoe Arrested For Domestic Violence
 1 day ago
11.05.19
‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2’ Gets A Release…
 2 days ago
11.04.19
Lil Rel Howery Demands Sole Custody Of Son,…
 2 days ago
11.04.19
Dr. Dre To Be Honored By Grammy Association…
 2 days ago
11.04.19
J. Cole Unveils Slick ‘The Fall Off’ LP…
 2 days ago
11.04.19
10 items
10 Times Diddy Dominated Men’s Fashion
 2 days ago
11.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close