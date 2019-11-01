Lil Flip Talks Ending Beefs, New H-Town Video Game & His Final Album Plans [EXCLUSIVE]

Flip Gates is back! The Freestyle King Lil Flip returns to the Madd Hatta Morning Show to break down his brand new project, The Art of Freestyle 2, how he ended all of his beefs in the industry, the brand new H-Town video game he’s coming up with and … a final Lil Flip album? Retirement from one of the best Houston rappers of the last 20 years? Say it ain’t so!

