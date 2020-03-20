CLOSE
Rapsody Breaks Down Life Lessons From Queen Latifah, The Importance Of Her ‘Eve’ Tour & More [EXCLUSIVE]

Rapsody is in the building! It’s been a good minute since the Carolina rapper was in Houston (try 2011 with Phonte & 9th Wonder) but she’s BACK and we’ve got a lot to talk about. From Kooley High days (1:23), rapping while scared (2:40), leading the way in the same mold of Queen Latifah (5:18), family (7:00), the village of black women supporting her on ‘Eve’ tour (8:30), rituals before the show, three songs that describe her the best (11:02), showing love for Tobe Nwigwe (12:54) and more!

