Rapsody Reacts To Grammy Snub: “The Good Fight Is Never An Easy One”

Jamla MC Rapsody had one of the best albums in 2019, but apparently the Grammy board doesn’t agree.

On Wednesday (Nov. 20), the “Power” rapper took to Twitter to express her disappointment for being overlooked as one of this year’s Grammy nominee. Both Rapsody and Freddie Gibbs were noticeably missing from the “Best Rap Album” category, despite releasing highly praised projects.

While Lizzo, who leads the nominations with an amazing eight nods, celebrated her epic milestone, fans of Rapsody called out the Grammys for the snub; including battle rapper Dayylyt, who called for his fans to retweet his sentiments about the rapper to show love.

“Retweet ! @rapsody is a god ! I repeat i will not let her last album slip under the mass majority of organized weapon music of mass destruction!! Retweet @rapsody is a god!! Sheroes!! Goooo“

Retweet ! @rapsody is a god ! I repeat i will not let her last album slip under the mass majority of organized weapon music of mass destruction!! Retweet @rapsody is a god!! Sheroes!! Goooo — daylyt (@daylyt30) November 20, 2019

Rapsody, who initially seemed unfazed by the snub, tweeted a shrug emoji; before expounding upon her feelings and opening up to fans by sharing her disappointment via an Instagram post.

“Thank you for the LOVE you award me,” Rapsody wrote. “I see you. The ones who lend me your ear, words, support. Every time. I rarely, if ever, show my cards or that I’m human when it comes to my music career. Feel like opening up some today, tho. Today…..disappointed. Yes. Frustrated…beyond. But, you have to tell yourself the good fight is never an easy one.”

In 2017, Rapsody’s Roc Nation debut Laila’s Wisdom was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards. The song “Sassy” also received a nomination for Best Rap Song.

In other Rapsody news, the ”Nina” rapper’s latest album Eve was released hitting the Billboard 100 in the first week. During Billboard’s new online series, On the Block, Rapsody touched on her Eve album, and working with Queen Latifah, who she now considers a friend.

“That’s the greatest experience as far as collaborating with somebody that I’ve ever had. For one, it’s full-circle, because she influenced me so much. Her, MC Lyte and Lauryn [Hill] are the reasons I wanted to rhyme. Just for her to be so down-to-earth and humble and be the big sister,” Rapsody said. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, I’m just here then I’m out.’ She really hung around, told her stories, gave me advice and went through the album.”

It wasn’t all about her accomplishments, the Laila’s Wisdom rapper also took some time to shout out fellow North Carolinian Da Baby for his explosive year, while also revealing she wants to collaborate with Cardi B.

