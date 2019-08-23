CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rapsody’s 3rd LP ‘Eve’ Is Black Girl Magic In Audio Form [NEW MUSIC]

The North Carolina rapper returns after taking two years off from her last full-length.

BET Experience Youth Program Presented By AEG

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Depending on when one hopped on the Rapsody train, during her time with her former group Kooley High or during her solo career mixtape run, you are well aware of her rhyming abilities. The North Carolina rapper is back with Eve, a collection of songs that embody the very spirit of Black Girl Magic, salute to @thepbg.

Rap gave the masses the album’s lead single “IBTIHAJ” featuring the talents of D’Angelo and The GZA, referencing Ibtihaj Muhammad, the Muslim sabre fencer who was the first to wear the traditional hijab during an Olympic event.

The rest of the 16-track album titles all feature names of important Black women figures throughout history such as Nina Simone, Serena Williams, Sojourner Truth, Michelle Obama and more. And not that we need to say this nor do we usually offer opinions so freely on a report, but Rapsody is RAPPING on this project.

There are some dope guests on the album to go along with the aforementioned, including one of Hip-Hop’s most important women voices.

Check out the streams of Eve below.

Photo: Getty

Rapsody’s 3rd LP ‘Eve’ Is Black Girl Magic In Audio Form [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Eve , rapsody

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 8 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 10 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 12 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 19 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 1 day ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close