Rapsody’s 3rd LP ‘Eve’ Is Black Girl Magic In Audio Form [NEW MUSIC]

Depending on when one hopped on the Rapsody train, during her time with her former group Kooley High or during her solo career mixtape run, you are well aware of her rhyming abilities. The North Carolina rapper is back with Eve, a collection of songs that embody the very spirit of Black Girl Magic, salute to @thepbg.

Rap gave the masses the album’s lead single “IBTIHAJ” featuring the talents of D’Angelo and The GZA, referencing Ibtihaj Muhammad, the Muslim sabre fencer who was the first to wear the traditional hijab during an Olympic event.

The rest of the 16-track album titles all feature names of important Black women figures throughout history such as Nina Simone, Serena Williams, Sojourner Truth, Michelle Obama and more. And not that we need to say this nor do we usually offer opinions so freely on a report, but Rapsody is RAPPING on this project.

There are some dope guests on the album to go along with the aforementioned, including one of Hip-Hop’s most important women voices.

Check out the streams of Eve below.

Photo: Getty

